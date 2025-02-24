Video shows the moment an American Airlines AAL.O flight from New York to New Delhi carrying 199 passengers plus crew members was escorted by military jets after being diverted to Rome on Sunday afternoon following an "alleged bomb scare".

Advertisment

The video shared by the official sources showed Italian Air Force jets escorting the American Airlines plane towards Rome.

Also read: German far-right AfD leader calls election result ‘historic’ after exit polls, Weidel calls for CDU alliance

The flight took off from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport and was due to travel to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, it was diverted to Rome.

Advertisment

"American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York to Delhi, diverted to Rome due to a possible security concern," American Airlines said in a statement.

Also read: IDF releases footage of September airstrike that killed Nasrallah on day of his funeral

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

🚨 INSIDE THE ESCORT MISSION: This stunning footage from an Italian Air Force Eurofighter shows American Airlines #AA292 intercepted mid-air and escorted to Rome-Fiumicino after a bomb threat forced an emergency diversion.



🎥 Must-see footage ⬇️ #AA292 #Breaking NewYork-Delhi pic.twitter.com/rTTdQiLIAY — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) February 23, 2025

News agency Reuters reported citing sources that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight landed at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at about 16:20 GMT.

The source also mentioned that the plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat.

What happened after that?

The airline company said that the plane was inspected by law enforcement in Rome. It was cleared to re-depart, the company said, further adding that the flight will stay overnight in Rome to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi on Monday.

"The flight landed safely at FCO (Rome), and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart," American Airlines said in a statement.

Also read: ‘Pray for me,’ says Pope in message from hospital as he undergoes treatment for double pneumonia

As quoted by news agency AFP< Mahesh Kumar, who is an IT consultant aboard the flight, said the pilot announced the diversion to Rome due to "security reasons" about three hours before landing.

"Everyone was afraid. Everyone was staying quiet and obeying the orders," the 55-year-old from Texas told AFP.

"They asked us to sit down and not to roam around while the fighter jets were near us," Kumar said. He also added that Italian police escorted passengers for a security screening at the airport when they landed.

Also read: ‘Pause any responses’: Kash Patel asks FBI employees to ignore Musk’s ‘Justify your job’ directive

What was the issue?

An American Airlines official said the aircraft landed in Rome due to Indian protocol requirements.

"The possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

"The flight will stay in FCO overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to DEL as soon as possible tomorrow," the official added.