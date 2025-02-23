The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured its highest-ever national election result on Sunday, with exit polls indicating support between 19.5 per cent and 20 per cent. Party leader Alice Weidel celebrated the outcome at an election night gathering in Berlin, declaring, “We have achieved a historic result.”

A growing force in politics

Weidel said the anti-immigration party is now a strong part of Germany’s political system. "never been so strong on a national level,” she added, highlighting the AfD’s growing influence, as reported by AFP.

AfD open to coalition with CDU

Weidel expressed interest in working with the centre-right CDU/CSU alliance, which won at least 28.5 per cent of the vote. “Our hand is reaching out,” she told the ARD TV station. However, CDU leader Friedrich Merz has ruled out forming a coalition with AfD.

He created controversy last month by introducing a motion that was approved with AfD votes, going against a long-standing tradition.

AfD’s future ambitions

Weidel warned that if the CDU continues to ignore AfD, her party could become even stronger. “If they refuse to work with us, we will overtake them in the next election,” she said, looking ahead to the future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)