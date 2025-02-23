The Vatican on Saturday (Feb 22) said that Pope Francis had a respiratory attack and his condition "continues to be critical". The attack required "high-flow oxygen" and also blood transfusions.

Advertisment

The Vatican said, "At the moment the prognosis is reserved," as the 88-year-old spent his ninth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was diagnosed this week with double pneumonia.

In its regular early evening update, the Vatican said, "The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger."

Also read: What the 'puck'? Trudeau, in an apparent dig at Trump, celebrates Canada's 3-2 win over US, says 'You can’t take our country

Advertisment

"This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," it added.

The statement further mentioned that daily blood tests of the head of the Catholic Church "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anaemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions".

Also read: Stockholm Syndrome? Israeli hostage seen kissing Hamas militants on head after release. Watch video

Advertisment

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday," it said.

The Vatican also said that Francis has been moving between his bed, a chair and an adjacent chapel where he prays and has also been doing some work.

Also read: Hamas murdered young hostages? Israel claims 'terrorists' killed 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel Bibas with 'bare hands'

Prayers for Pope

Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He has suffered numerous health issues in recent years and underwent major surgery in 2021 and 2023. He had a hernia operation in 2023.

In 2021, when he underwent colon surgery, he joked that "they were preparing the conclave", the meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope following a death or resignation.

Also read: Bus travelling from Mata Vaishno Devi to Delhi skids off-road near Jammu; driver dead, 17 injured

Meanwhile, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told Italy's Corriere della Sera daily that such discussion was normal but said he would not enter into "useless speculation".

"Now we are thinking about the health of the Holy Father, his recovery, his return to the Vatican: these are the only things that matter," the cardinal said.

(With inputs from agencies)