Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (Feb 21) in an apparent dig at United States President Donald Trump stated "You can't take our country," as he celebrated his country's win over America in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Advertisment

What did Trudeau say?

In a post on X, the Canadian PM said: "You can't take our country and you can’t take our game". This seems to be a clear dig at Trump, who, since his inauguration on January 20, 2025 has been pushing for Canada, to become America's '51st state'.

Also read | Trump jokes about Canada joining Union, says, ‘Can keep ‘O Canada’ anthem as 51st US state’

Advertisment

The Republican US president has in recent days suggested that Canada should become the US's 51st state, and has even gone as far as to claim that Canadians want this as "They would save massively on Taxes and military protection."

Recently, while slamming Canada for its "unfair trade policies," as he ordered sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" for a number of countries, Trump in a provocative manner reiterated his previous proposal, said: "I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be our 51st state."

Also read | Trudeau sounds alarm on Trump’s tariff threats: '51st state remark diverted attention from...'

Advertisment

Canadian arenas, including Montreal during the tournament, have seen boos directed at "The Star-Spangled Banner" due to his comments. In response, US fans in Boston booed 'O Canada', although the anthem received respect during the championship game.

As per reports, while Trump was not in attendance for the final, he did call the US team in their locker room after practice earlier in the day. However, the night belonged to Canada, with Connor McDavid dramatically securing the championship.

Also read | Trump orders tighter curbs on Chinese investments in key sectors

(With inputs from agencies)