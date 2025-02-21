Donald Trump mused once again about absorbing Canada as the 51st US state, continuing the ribbing of the nation’s northern neighbour that has infuriated many Canadians.

The US president joked that Canada can keep the ‘O Canada’ anthem as the 51st US state while speaking at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington on Thursday (Feb 20).

Trump noted that Canadians booed the US national anthem ahead of an international hockey game in Montreal.

“I think ultimately they’ll be praising the national anthem. We’ll have to work out some deals ... because I do like the ‘O Canada’ all right,” Trump said, referring to the Canadian national anthem. “It’s a beautiful thing. I think we’re going to have to keep it for the 51st state.”

On several occasions, President Donald Trump has called for Canada to become a US state, heightening tensions further with one of his country's closest allies after hitting it with heavy tariffs.

While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbour, Trump earlier said that "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," he wrote on his Truth Social media platform, claiming the move would bring "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!"

