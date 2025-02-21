White House national security adviser Mike Waltz has weighed in on the ongoing spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Waltz advised Ukraine to "tone it down", urging it to “take a hard look and sign that deal.”

High-level talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia have drawn criticism from Ukraine and its European allies, as Ukraine wasn't involved. President Zelensky has made it clear that Ukraine won't accept any agreements made without its input.

Trump's administration pushes Ukraine to accept minerals deal

Talks between the US and Russia, happening while Russia continues to attack Ukraine's infrastructure, have revealed increasing tension between Zelensky and Trump. Trump's administration is pushing Ukraine to accept a minerals deal, which would give the US access to Ukraine's valuable natural resources in exchange for economic support and security guarantees.

Speaking to Fox News, Waltz urged Ukraine to accept the minerals agreement, calling it a “historic opportunity” for investment and long-term security.

“Pushback from Ukraine on the deal and how Trump is carrying out peace talks is simply unacceptable”, Waltz said but insisted that these differences of views could be reconciled as “the president also said how much he loves the Ukrainian people”. Waltz also denied that US allies and Ukraine were not being consulted.

Zelensky bats for ‘strong ties’ with US

Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine was ready to work quickly and tirelessly to produce a strong and useful agreement on investments and security with the United States.

The statement comes amid rising tensions between Zelensky and Trump, with the two trading barbs on Wednesday.

"We must and can ensure that peace is strong and lasting—so that Russia can never return with war," Zelensky wrote on X on Thursday after meeting US envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

"Ukraine is ready for a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve results. Our team is ready to work 24/7," he added.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator without elections”

A few days back, Trump called Zelensky “A Dictator without Elections!!” Notably, due to the war, Ukraine did delay elections that were scheduled for April 2024. Trump also suggested that Ukraine was to blame for the war.

This came just hours after Zelensky accused Trump of being trapped in a "disinformation bubble" earlier on Wednesday, accusing him of making attempts to overthrow him from power.

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle'. A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast, or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump posted on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)