The police on Thursday (Feb 20) arrested five more staff members of KIIT, a private engineering college, for allegedly assaulting Nepalese students who were leaving their hostel as instructed by college authorities.

Advertisment

With this, the number of people arrested in the KIIT fiasco increased to 11 including an engineering student, who was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese woman in her hostel room on Sunday.

Also read | Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Following the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, India, the Nepalese students staged demonstrations demanding justice.

Advertisment

Five arrested for assaulting Nepalese students

According to a statement from Infocity Police Station, CCTV footage revealed that five KIIT employees assaulted Nepalese students while they were vacating their hostel rooms on Monday, between 11 am and 12:20 pm.

"The KIIT staff suddenly arrived there and asked them to leave as soon as possible. Seeing that the students were a little late in vacating the hostel, the accused persons suddenly got angry and abused them in incomprehensible language, attacked them and beat them up. As a result, the students immediately fled from the place," the police said.

Advertisment

Also read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces cabinet portfolio allocation. Check who gets what

The five accused were subsequently presented in court, where their bail petition was denied based on the evidence provided by the police. As a result, they have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, the police had arrested five university employees, and they secured bail.

Alleged prolonged harassment by her boyfriend

Lamsal allegedly endured prolonged harassment by her boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, which ultimately led to her death.

According to a statement by the Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, a complaint was filed by Siddhant Sigdel, Lamsal's cousin and a fellow student at KIIT, alleging that Lamsal took her own life due to Srivastava's harassment.

(With inputs from agencies)