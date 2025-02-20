Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday (Feb 20), PTI reported, citing sources.

Advertisment

According to sources, she is doing fine, and is likely to be discharged on Friday.

She is under observation of a team of doctors at the Ganga Ram Hospital, the sources said.

Also read: 'Unfortunate, entirely avoidable': Rashtrapati Bhavan condemns Sonia Gandhi's remark on President Murmu's speech

Advertisment

The Congress leader turned 78 in last December.

She was admitted at 8:30 am in the morning, due to stomach related issues. She had for a routine check-up and is now stable, ANI reported.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi this morning at 8:30 am due to stomach related issues. She underwent a routine check-up and is now stable and is under observation: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

Advertisment

"Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi this morning at 8:30 am due to stomach related issues. She underwent a routine check-up and is now stable and is under observation: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," Indian news agency ANI said in a post on X.

Also read: BJP's Kiren Rijiju calls Sonia Gandhi-George Soros link 'serious concern', Congress pushes back

'Likely to be discharged tomorrow'

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman said that there is no major concern and confirmed that she is likely to be discharged tomorrow morning.

“She was admitted today for some abdomen-related issue. However, there is no major concern and in all likelihood she will be discharged by tomorrow morning,” according to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman- Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi's emotional appeal to people of Raebareli; 'I am handing over my son to you'

She is under the care of Dr Samiran Nundy, gastroenterology specialist.

(With inputs from agencies)