Following her grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday (Feb 20) at the Ramlila Maidan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has assumed duties as the chief minister of Delhi.

Advertisment

Gupta held the first Delhi Cabinet meeting, announcing the allocation of ministerial portfolios. The chief minister will oversee crucial departments including Finance, while Parvesh Verma will take over ministries including PWD, Legislative Affairs and others.