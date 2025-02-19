Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party on Wednesday (Feb 19) elected Rekha Gupta as its leader. She is set to become the chief minister of Delhi, with the grand oath-taking ceremony scheduled to happen on Thursday (Feb 20).

Advertisment

BJP Delhi posted on X, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on being elected the leader of the Delhi BJP Legislative Party. We have full faith that the state will progress under your leadership.”

Also read | Rekha Gupta named next Delhi Chief Minister, India's capital gets 4th woman head of government

“Committed to taking Delhi to new heights,” Rekha Gupta said shortly after being elected as the new Delhi Chief Minister. She further vowed to work with “full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.”

Advertisment

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta, 50, will become the first woman from the BJP to hold the post of chief minister of Delhi. A first-time MLA, Gupta contested the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the Delhi assembly elections against AAP's Bandana Kumari and won by 29,595 votes, marking the end of AAP’s decade-long hold in the area.

Also read | Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: BJP names Rekha Gupta as new Delhi Chief Minister

Advertisment

Born in 1974, Gupta hails from Nandgarh village in Haryana’s Jind district. In 1976, her family moved to Delhi, where she completed her primary and higher education. Her father was an officer at the State Bank of India.

A lawyer by profession, Gupta began her political career in 1992 when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. She became President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97.

Also read | PM Modi thanks people of Gujarat for blessing BJP with their support in election

In 2007, she won the Delhi Councillor elections from North Pitampura. She launched the “Sumedha Yojna” to support economically weaker female students in higher education. She also led initiatives for women’s empowerment as Chair of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee.

Gupta has also served as General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and was part of its national executive committee.

(With inputs from agencies)