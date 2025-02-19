The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (Feb 19) announced leader Rekha Gupta as the next Delhi Chief Minister. This comes after the Legislature Party held a meeting in the evening.

Advertisment

Gupta, 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeated Aam Aadmi Party's leader Bandana Kumari in the recently held Assembly election. She will be taking the oath at Ram Leela Maidan on Thursday at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Parvesh Verma will be the Deputy Chief Minister. He got the title of "giant killer" after defeating Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat.

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi comes after a landslide victory, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats and ending a 27-year-long wait.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: BJP names Rekha Gupta as new Delhi Chief Minister

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant defeat, winning just 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account for the third time in a row.

BJP Delhi shared a post on X, congratulating Rekha Gupta for being elected as the leader of the Delhi BJP Legislative Party.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi CM announcement: Will BJP select a female face? Party set to hold key meeting at 7 pm

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on being elected the leader of the Delhi BJP Legislative Party. We have full faith that the state will progress under your leadership," the post read.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi CM is scheduled to be held at Ram Leela Maidan on Thursday (Feb 20) at 11 am. The grand event is expected to witness musical performances ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders will be in attendance. Moreover, all Union Ministers and NDA leaders have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

Also read: WATCH | Preparations underway for Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony, invitations sent, but face remains a mystery

What all to expect at the ceremony?

As the grand swearing-in ceremony will witness several ministers and dignitaries, all roads leading to the Ram Leela Maidan will be closed from the night of February 19.

To ensure safety, only VVIP vehicles will be allowed entry.

The ceremony will witness about 30,000 guests.

Before the ceremony begins, a colourful musical programme will be held on the stage of Ram Leela Maidan.

Popular singer Kailash Kher will be performing at the ceremony.

More than 50 film stars, including Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, and Kailash Kher will be present to witness the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.

Also read: Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025: Delhi CM Atishi wins from Kalkaji constituency

Moreover, famous industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and a dozen others will also be present at Ramlila Maidan.

(With inputs from agencies)