The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Delhi are set to convene at 7 pm today to elect their legislative party leader, who will subsequently take the oath as Chief Minister on February 20.

Advertisment

According to reports, the party is considering selecting the next Chief Minister from among the freshly elected MLAs, with a potential female candidate also in the running.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 am (IST) at Ramilila Maidan, Delhi, on Thursday (Feb 20). Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath to the office to the CM-designate and the cabinet at 12:35 pm.

The event will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures, news agency ANI reported citing a top Party source.

Advertisment

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat, accepts 'people's mandate'

The ceremony will be a grand affair, with a cultural program featuring music and songs kicking off the event. Around 30,000 guests have been invited, including RSS leaders, spiritual Dharm Gurus, industrialists, and celebrities.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Preparations underway at Delhi BJP office ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government tomorrow, 20th February. BJP swept #DelhiElection2025, returning to power here after 27 years. pic.twitter.com/BsUcikg8Vj — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

The guest list also includes BJP leaders and workers from other states who played a crucial role in the Delhi Assembly elections. Additionally, Laddli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and other prominent individuals have been invited to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking about the event, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, on Tuesday (Feb 18), said that the preparations are in full swing and continuous meetings are being held to finalise the arrangements.

"Preparations are in full swing at Ram Leela Maidan. Continued meetings are being held. A meeting regarding preparations is also being held. A large number of people will be participating (in the ceremony)," ANI quoted Chandolia as saying.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: PM Modi reacts to BJP's victory; 'development wins, good governance triumphs'

"The Prime Minister is going to be there. Along with the cabinet, the Chief Ministers of the states (BJP) will also be there. It will be a grand event because, after 27 years, we are going to form our government in Delhi...BJP has got a chance to form the government in Delhi. The people of Delhi have given the mandate to Narendra Modi ji...," added Chandolia.

BJP is set to return to the national capital after 27 years.

The saffron party won the Delhi Assembly Elections by securing 48 out of 70 seats, registering a resounding win over the then-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

(With inputs from agencies)