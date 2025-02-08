Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for the BJP's resounding victory in the Assembly elections.

He assured the city's residents that his government will leave no stone unturned in improving their quality of life.

Taking to social media, PM Modi praised the tireless efforts of BJP party workers, who played a crucial role in securing this triumph.

“I am so proud of each and every BJP karyakarta who has worked tirelessly, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” PM Modi said.

I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2025

“Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings,” he stated.

“It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for its people, and ensuring that the city plays a pivotal role in building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi reiterated.

Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat, accepts 'people's mandate'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and accepted the "people's mandate".

Kejriwal, in a video shared on his official X handle, congratulated the BJP on its victory and expressed hope that the saffron party will fulfil the promises made by them.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address.

He also highlighted the work done by his party in its 10-year rule, reaffirming that AAP would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.

Kejriwal lost the re-election bid from the New Delhi seat by 4089 votes to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma.

The AAP chief garnered 25999 votes whereas Verma got 30088, while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit finished a distant third with 4,600 votes.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's son, Verma is being hailed as a 'giant slayer' and is considered as the top contender for the Delhi Chief Minister post.

(With inputs from agencies)