Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its choice for Delhi’s new Chief Minister after the Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday (February 19).
According to reports, the party is considering selecting a Chief Minister from its newly elected MLAs, with a woman MLA also being among the possible candidates.
Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony in full swing
Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony, which will take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday at 11:00 AM. The event is expected to be grand, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders in attendance.
BJP's historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years
The BJP’s return to power in Delhi comes after a landslide victory, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats and ending a 27-year-long wait. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant defeat, winning just 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account for the third time in a row.
On Sunday, AAP leader Atishi stepped down as Delhi’s Chief Minister, submitting her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas. Following this, LG Saxena dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Delhi with immediate effect.
Follow live updates here:
Feb 19, 2025 16:40 IST
Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: Name of new Delhi CM to be announced at 7:00 PM today
“At 7 pm today, the party’s two central observers (for electing the Leader of Delhi Legislature Party) will come, and they will announce the name of the CM,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.
“The PM, CMs of some states, the party’s central leadership, auto-rickshaw drivers, labourers and a few known people from civil society will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow,” he added.
Feb 19, 2025 16:18 IST
Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: Security tightened for Delhi CM swearing-in
VIDEO | Delhi: Here's what Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav said on security arrangements for Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2025
“The CM’s oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, with many VIPs and a large crowd expected to attend. We have been… pic.twitter.com/YFq3pE0unR
Feb 19, 2025 16:12 IST
Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: Preparations underway for Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony, invitations sent | Watch
As the Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony nears, preparations have begun at Ram Leela Maidan in New Delhi for the grand ceremony scheduled to be held on February 20.
As the grand swearing-in ceremony will witness several ministers and dignitaries, all roads leading to the Ram Leela Maidan will be closed from the night of February 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 50 high-security leaders will be present at the ceremony.
Feb 19, 2025 16:10 IST
Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: Will BJP select a female face? Party set to hold key meeting at 7pm
The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Delhi are set to convene at 7 pm today to elect their legislative party leader, who will subsequently take the oath as Chief Minister on February 20.
According to reports, the party is considering selecting the next Chief Minister from among the freshly elected MLAs, with a potential female candidate also in the running.