Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its choice for Delhi’s new Chief Minister after the Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday (February 19).

According to reports, the party is considering selecting a Chief Minister from its newly elected MLAs, with a woman MLA also being among the possible candidates.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony in full swing

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony, which will take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday at 11:00 AM. The event is expected to be grand, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders in attendance.

BJP's historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi comes after a landslide victory, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats and ending a 27-year-long wait. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant defeat, winning just 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account for the third time in a row.

On Sunday, AAP leader Atishi stepped down as Delhi’s Chief Minister, submitting her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas. Following this, LG Saxena dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Delhi with immediate effect.

Follow live updates here: