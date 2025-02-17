As the Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony nears, preparations have begun at Ram Leela Maidan in New Delhi for the grand ceremony scheduled to be held on February 20.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to finalise its Chief Ministerial pick for Delhi in a legislative party meeting at Delhi BJP State Office on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Delhi | Preparations underway at Ram Leela Maidan ahead of the oath ceremony of the new CM of Delhi



BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held on 19th February. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will be held on 20th February

Meanwhile today, the meeting between BJP leaders Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, and Virendra Sachdeva concluded as the Chief Minister of Delhi is yet to be announced.

The February 8 Assembly election results marked a major political shift in Delhi, with BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats. AAP, which ruled for a decade, suffered a major blow, with several key leaders including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti, and Saurabh Bhardwaj, losing their seats.

The invitation letters will be sent to the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states. The chief ministers of 20 states will be present at the ceremony.

Moreover, over 200 MPs will also attend the grand oath ceremony.

All Union Ministers, and NDA leaders have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

What all to expect at the ceremony?

As the grand swearing-in ceremony will witness several ministers and dignitaries, all roads leading to the Ram Leela Maidan will be closed from the night of February 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 50 high-security leaders will be present at the ceremony.

To ensure safety, only VVIP vehicles will be allowed entry.

Before the ceremony begins, a colourful musical programme will be held on the stage of Ram Leela Maidan.

Popular singer Kailash Kher will be performing at the ceremony.

More than 50 film stars including film stars Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, Kailash Kher will be present to witness the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.

Moreover, famous industrialists of Mumbai Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and a dozen other industrialists will also be present at Ramlila Maidan.

Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda, Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri have also been invited to the ceremony. Also, Delhi farmers will also be invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Notably, about 30,000 guests have been invited to the grand Delhi CM ceremony.

With BJP’s decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, several leaders are being considered for the top post. Among the frontrunners is Parvesh Verma, who handed a shocking defeat to Aam Admi Party supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Other names in the race include MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra and senior party leaders Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Vijender Gupta. The final decision is expected to be made by the BJP’s parliamentary board.

(With inputs from agencies)