Two days after securing a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the BJP is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate. The party’s return to power after 27 years has set off intense speculation, with multiple names being discussed.

BJP leadership in strategy talks

Following the BJP’s win of 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda held discussions on government formation.

With the Prime Minister set to depart for the US today, sources indicate that the swearing-in ceremony will be held after his return. To celebrate its political comeback in the capital, BJP is planning a grand oath-taking event, with Chief Ministers from all NDA-ruled states likely to attend.

Could Delhi get its woman BJP CM?

As reported by NDTV, amid ongoing deliberations, sources suggest that a woman MLA could also be considered for the role. Among the BJP’s 48 newly elected legislators, four are women:

- Neelam Pahalwan – The first woman MLA from Najafgarh.

- Rekha Gupta – A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president.

- Poonam Sharma– Elected from Wazirpur.

- Shikha Roy – Defeated AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash.

Parvesh Verma emerges as a strong contender

Parvesh Verma, who unseated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, is seen as a front-runner for the post. A two-time MP from West Delhi and son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, his recent victory has strengthened his position within the party.

Other BJP leaders in the race include former Delhi BJP president and Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, senior leader Vijender Gupta, Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood and Uttam Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma.

