Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he had a wonderful interaction with young students on different aspects of stress-free exams.

Advertisment

In a post on X he also urged them to watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', his annual program where he interacts with students on various aspects of stress-free exams

This year's session, the eighth edition, was held at Sunder Nursery in the national capital.

During the session, PM Modi highlighted the importance of nutrition and inquired about students' food and lifestyle choices. He advised them to take "Surya Snan" (sunbath).

Advertisment

A student from Arunachal Pradesh responded, saying her state is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun," and they practice sunbathing daily.

Emphasizing the role of nutrition in growth, the PM said, "Your growth depends on what, when, how, and why you eat." He shared an anecdote, recalling a visit to a family where a child avoided eating millet roti, believing it would darken his skin, and instead preferred rice.

On a lighter note, PM Modi asked students, "Do you guys check Google before deciding what to eat?"

Advertisment

Let’s help our #ExamWarriors overcome exam stress. Do watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 11 AM tomorrow, 10th February. #PPC2025 pic.twitter.com/7Win0bF8fD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2025

Speaking further, he stated, "The absence of illness does not mean we are healthy. Sleep is also dependent on nutrition. Medical science also focuses on sleep. Everyone should spend time in the morning sun."

A schoolgirl from Kerala greeted the Prime Minister in Hindi and when the PM asked her how she spoke Hindi so well. Akansha, the student, replied, "I like Hindi a lot."

The student Akansha further said that she also wrote poetry in Hindi. She also recited a Hindi poem. She also asked, "Are good grades the only path to a successful future?"

PM Modi redirected the question to other students, who responded that knowledge matters more than marks. Another student remarked that exams are part of the journey, not the destination.

Discussing ways to handle exam pressure, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, there is a common belief that if someone does not score well in the 10th or 12th grade, their life is ruined."

He continued, "Our society creates a tense atmosphere at home over low grades. You may have pressure, but you must prepare without worrying about it and keep challenging yourself."

Drawing an analogy with cricket, he said, "During a match, there is a lot of noise from the stadium—cheers for sixes and fours—but the batsman focuses on the ball, not the pressure."

"If you do not take pressure and focus on your duty, you can overcome stress easily," PM Modi advised.

Preeti Biswal from Odisha commented that the Prime Minister explained well how to handle pressure.

PM Modi added, "One must constantly evaluate and challenge oneself."

A student from Bihar asked, "You have been an inspiring leader for years; could you share some tips on effective leadership?"

PM Modi replied humorously, "It is impossible for a boy from Bihar not to ask a political question. People from Bihar are 'Tejasvi' (brilliant)."

He noted that leadership is often perceived as someone wearing a kurta-pajama with a jacket and delivering speeches, but the reality is different.

"You have to be an example. A leader should be helpful. Don't demand respect; command it. This will happen when you transform yourself. To be a leader, you must learn teamwork, and patience is crucial," he said.

He concluded, "There should be ethics in leadership. Jahan Kaam, Wahan hum (Where there is work, there we should be)."

Since 2018, PM Modi has been holding the annual event to interact with school students, teachers, and parents to share tips on remaining stress-free during the board exams.The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been conducting the programme.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.