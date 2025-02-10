Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had some parting words for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi when she visited Raj Bhawan to submit her resignation. He reportedly told her that her loss in the Assembly elections was due to being "cursed by Yamuna Maiya", a reference to the Yamuna River.

Advertisment

When Atishi arrived to submit her resignation at the Raj Niwas, Saxena reminded her of the previous warnings to the government regarding public interest issues, specifically the cleaning of the Yamuna River, said news agency ANI reports citing sources.

The Delhi LG highlighted that despite bringing the issue to the AAP-led government's notice, they had not been paid heed to.

Hon’ble Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena today recieved the resignation of Hon’ble CM, Ms Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government. pic.twitter.com/tHHBCMKL3E — Raj Niwas Delhi 🇮🇳 (@RajNiwasDelhi) February 9, 2025

Advertisment

The Delhi Assembly polls witnessed a heated debate over the cleaning of the River Yamuna, with AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the Haryana government was contaminating the river by mixing "poison" into it.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in his poll speech that the BJP would restore the Yamuna River to its former glory, making it "the identity of Delhi".

Also read: Atishi resigns as chief minister after AAP faces massive defeat in Delhi

Advertisment

BJP wins Delhi Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a historic win in the Delhi Assembly elections, rising to power almost after two decades.

The saffron party emerged victorious in 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP witnessed a massive dip at 22 from its previous tally of 62.

However, Atishi retained her Kalkaji seat defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes.

"In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025." the LG order said.

(With inputs from agencies)