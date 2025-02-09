Delhi Chief Minister Atishi resigned on Sunday (Feb 9) after her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced defeat in the Assembly elections.

Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena at the Raj Niwas following the day Delhi election results were announced in which Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) secured victory.

Atishi, 43, had been the chief minister of Delhi since September last year. Following AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from his post, Atishi took over as the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly elections proved a massive setback for AAP, who secured only 22 seats after ruling over the national capital for 10 years. While BJP attained its historic triumph, making a comeback after 27 years by winning 48 seats.

Atishi retained her Kalkaji seat, winning against Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes. Acknowledging her victory, Atishi admitted her party's defeat and vowed to continue fighting against BJP.

Several top AAP leaders were defeated in the Assembly election including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma emerged as the giant slayer in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 as he defeated Arvind Kejriwal from a crucial New Delhi constituency inflicting a colossal loss for the party.

While the Congress yet again failed to secure a single seat in the national capital.

Delhi’s new government formation

Meanwhile, as the BJP is set to form the new government in the national capital, Delhi BJP has called a meeting of all its legislators at 5 pm today (Feb 9). The meeting will be chaired by Delhi BJP President Vijendra Sachdeva.

BJP Central Leadership has also called a key meeting on Monday (Feb 10) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah will be present to outline the strategy for the new government formation.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place after PM Modi returns from his foreign tour. NDA leaders and Chief Ministers of all NDA-ruled states will be invited to the grand occasion.

