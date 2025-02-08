Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stating that god "punishes" the ones who commit crime against women.

Advertisment

Maliwal's remarks are particularly significant in light of her past allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, whom she accused of "assaulting" her at the then Chief Minister's residence.

It is pertinent to note that despite Maliwal's repeated criticism of AAP, she has not yet left the party.

"If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that," Maliwal told news agency ANI.

Advertisment

#WATCH | On #DelhiElection2025, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that... It's because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution and the condition of the streets, that… pic.twitter.com/7pxLQZGesi — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

She also likened Kejriwal's downfall to that of Ravan, emphasising the role of pride and ego in the party's defeat.

अहंकार रावण का भी नहीं बचा था… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 8, 2025

Advertisment

"Ego and pride doesn't last long. Even Ravan's pride was shattered, but then again he is only Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

She then said that AAP lost the elections because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution, poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities.

"Today, Delhi has become dustbin...It's because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution and the condition of the streets, that Arvind Kejriwal himself has lost his seat. They (AAP) think that they can lie and people will believe in them...People should do what they say but our (AAP) leadership forgot that and deviated from what they used to say... I congratulate the BJP. People have voted for them with hope - and they should work to fulfil that..." Maliwal asserted.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: PM Modi reacts to BJP's victory; 'development wins, good governance triumphs'

Kejriwal concedes defeat, accepts 'people's mandate'

Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and accepted the "people's mandate".

Kejriwal, in a video shared on his official X handle, congratulated the BJP on its victory and expressed hope that the saffron party will fulfil the promises made by them.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address.

He also highlighted the work done by his party in its 10-year rule, reaffirming that AAP would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.

Kejriwal lost the re-election bid from the New Delhi seat by 4,089 votes to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma.

The AAP chief garnered 25,999 votes whereas Verma got 30,088, while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit finished a distant third with 4,600 votes.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's son, Verma is being hailed as a 'giant slayer' and is considered as the top contender for the Delhi Chief Minister post.

(With inputs from agencies)