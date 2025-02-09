Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the winning candidate from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha and outgoing Chief Minister Atishi for dancing and celebrating her win in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Maliwal called the celebrations a "shameless display" as the party suffered a huge setback in the polls, with big names including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, losing their seats.

Atishi on Saturday (Feb 8) defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes in a close contest. In the early trends, Bidhuri was leading, but Atishi gained ground in the final rounds of counting.

'Shameless display'

Taking to her X account, Maliwal wrote, "What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?"

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | #DelhiElectionResults | AAP winning candidate from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha and outgoing CM Atishi dances and celebrates her victory with the supporters and party workers. pic.twitter.com/nGbItW5nM7 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Her celebrations garnered attention, with one social media user calling it "Zero team spirit!". Another said, "How can she celebrate this result when her party lost the election?"

But one user saw it in a positive light and wrote: "Even though her party lost, Atishi's celebration with her supporters and party workers showcases resilience and spirit. Celebrating victories and acknowledging support is important, regardless of the overall outcome. It demonstrates her commitment to her supporters and her belief in the work they've done."

Atishi had addressed the media earlier and greeted the people of the Kalkaji constituency. She said, "I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'. We accept the people's mandate. I have won, but this is not a time to celebrate-it is a time to continue our fight against the BJP's dictatorship and hooliganism."

The BJP registered a thumping victory in the Delhi assembly polls, returning to power after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats meanwhile AAP could only win 22, which is a major drop from a tally of 62 in the 2020 Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from agencies)