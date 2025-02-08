Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday (Feb 8) and stressed that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory after 27 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his victory message promised that all-round development of Delhi will be a guarantee of the new BJP government.

BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh, a probable chief minister face of the party, secured 30,088 votes from the New Delhi constituency, while, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal managed 25,999 votes. Congress's Sandeep Dikshit could only manage 4,568 votes.

However, AAP's defeat could be because of several reasons.

Sheesh Mahal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored major victories in the 2015 and 2020 polls. Before the election, the BJP attacked Arvind Kejriwal with a focus on "Sheesh Mahal", a term used to refer to the renovated CM residence during Kejriwal's term.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India added fuel to BJP's charges. According to news reports, the CAG probe found that the estimate for the renovation was Rs 7.91 crore.

It went up to 8.6 crore when work was awarded in 2020. But, by the time the Public Works Department completed the job in 2022, the cost hiked to Rs 33.66 crore.

Kejriwal's party responded to the "Sheesh Mahal" charge with the "Rajmahal" barb, accusing PM Modi of an opulent lifestyle and daring the BJP to show the Prime Minister's residence.

This campaign might have influenced voters, especially because it played out against AAP's promise of clean politics and Kejriwal's claims of eradicating the VIP culture.

Anti-Incumbency

The first two terms of AAP witnessed impressive work in sectors including health and education. The power and water subsidies provided by Kejriwal's party made voters happy and the BJP, despite sweeping Lok Sabha polls, struggled to win the Delhi Assembly election that time.

The AAP also asserted that the BJP government at the Centre was creating obstacles in its functioning. However, after ruling for ten years, voters saw such allegations as excuses.

Liquor Policy

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) current term witnessed a row over corruption allegations revolving around Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. The party brought "Buy 1 Get 1" offers on liquor bottles.

The BJP accused the Kejriwal government of "turning Delhi into a city of drunkards".

The AAP consistently denied any allegation in the liquor policy, which was scrapped less than a year after it was implemented.

(With inputs from agencies)