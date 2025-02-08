As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway, the trends of the Election Commission of India show that the Congress party is in for yet another drubbing in the national capital.

Advertisment

The grand old party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years on the trot from 1998 to 2013 found itself staring at a fourth consecutive defeat. Once considered a party stronghold, the Congress has failed to win a seat in Delhi's last two assembly elections.

Also read | Delhi Election Results 2025: Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat, accepts 'people's mandate'

Congress's performance declined in 2013

Advertisment

Congress's decline in Delhi started in 2013 with the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party. In the assembly polls held in 2013, the electoral debut of AAP, the Congress number in the Delhi assembly was reduced to 8 seats from the earlier 43 seats.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, the Congress's performance further weakened as the party failed to open its account. Even a few seats in Delhi Electin 2025 would have meant an improvement for the party. But that didn't seem to be the case.

Also read | Delhi Election Results: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar won from Kondli seat; defeated BJP's Priyanka Gautam

Advertisment

What did Priyanka Gandhi say?

As the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that people of the national capital "voted for change" as they were "fed up with the way things were"

"They were fed up with the way things were and they wanted to change. I suppose they voted for change. My congratulations to all those who have won." "For the rest of us, it just means we have to work harder, stay there, be on the ground and be responsive to the people's issues," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)