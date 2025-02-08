Aam Aadmi Party leader Kuldeep Kumar won the election from the Kondli constituency with a margin of 6293 votes. He gained 61792 votes against BJP candidate Priyanka Gautam, who received 55499 votes.

Kondli assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the state of New Delhi. It is a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes (SC). Located in the East Delhi district, it forms part of the 10 assembly segments under the East Delhi parliamentary seat.

Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat

Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Saturday (Feb 8) emerged as the giant slayer in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 as he defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal from a crucial New Delhi constituency inflicting a colossal loss for the party.

Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit won 4,568 votes.

Kejriwal concedes AAP's defeat

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accepted defeat in the Delhi assembly election.

“We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them,” Kejriwal says in a video message.

“We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them,” he added.

