The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi Assembly election 2025 as per the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday (Feb 8).

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who stood from the New Delhi constituency, conceded defeat against BJP's Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal posted a video address on X saying he accepted "people's mandate".

"We accept it with all respect," Kejriwal said in the video.

"People's decisions are on our heads. I congratulate Bhartiya Janata Party for this victory. I hope that the hopes and expectations given to them will be fulfilled. We have done a lot of work in these last 10 years in education, health, water, and electricity. We have tried to make people comfortable in their lives," he further said in the video.

BJP's Satish Upadhyay received around 63 per cent votes against AAP's Somnath Bharti's 46 per cent in the Malviya Nagar constituency.

Malviya Nagar constituency



Malviya Nagar, situated between South Delhi's Saket and Hauz Khas falls under New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 assembly elections in the national capital, AAP's Somnath Bharti won with 52,043 votes against BJP's Shailendra Singh. There were around 1,55,712 registered voters in the Malviya Nagar constituency out of which, 83,067 were male and 72,641 were female.

Party workers fought well

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also conceded his defeat from the Jangpura constituency. "Party workers fought well, we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," Sisodia said.

(With inputs from agencies)