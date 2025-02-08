Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur assembly with a margin of 26001 votes at 1 pm, as per early trends of the Election Commission of India, against BJP candidate Anil Kumar Vashisht.

Advertisment

Congress leader Mohd Ishraq Khan has received 8,556 votes after 17 out of 19 rounds of counting.

Rai is seeking a hattrick from the party for the Babarpur seat in the Delhi assembly poll, for which voting took place on February 5, in a single phase.

Also read | Delhi election result 2025: Saurabh Bhardwaj trailing from Greater Kailash against BJP’s Sikha Roy

Advertisment

Political journey of Gopal Rai

Rai was born on May 10, 1975 in Delhi. His political journey began during his college times at Lucknow University where he was involved in student activism under the All India Students Association.

In 2013, Rai contested the Delhi assembly election from Babarpur and lost the polls. Later in 2015, he secured the Babarpur seat and was appointed as the minister of transport and labour.

Advertisment

In the 2020 Delhi assembly election, Gopal Rai won the Babarpur seat again by defeating his next rival, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Naresh Gaur.

Also read | Delhi Elections Results 2025: Meet Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

Rai is the current minister for environment, forest and wildlife, development and general administration in the Delhi government and a member of the political affairs committee of the AAP.

Number of candidates in the fray

A total of 699 candidates contested 70 assembly seats in the Delhi assembly election 2025. As per the Election Commission of India, a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent was recorded this time.

(With inputs from agencies)