Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has been trailing from the Greater Kailash constituency by a margin of 3646 votes against BJP leader Sikha Roy in Delhi assembly elections, according to the early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1 pm on Saturday.

Advertisment

After eleven rounds of counting, Congress leader Garvit Singhvi has received 5338 votes from the Greater Kailash constituency.

Also read | ECI announces first win of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 - AAP's Virender Singh wins Delhi Cantt

Arvind Kejriwal trailing

Advertisment

As per the ECI, AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing by 3000 votes against BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma after eleven rounds of counting.

Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit has received 3873 votes.

Kejriwal, Verma and Dikshit have fought a bitterly contested election with allegations of model code of conduct (MCC) violations, attacks, distribution of goods and voter roll manipulation. The seat is witnessing a close contest that will see 13 rounds of counting.

Advertisment

Also read | Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP's Manish Sisodia loses from Jangpura seat

Number of candidates in fray

A total of 699 candidates contested 70 assembly seats in the Delhi assembly election 2025 which took place in a single phase on Feb 5 (Wednesday).

As per the Election Commission of India, a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent was recorded this time.

(With inputs from agencies)