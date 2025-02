The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the first win of the Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Virender Singh Kadian has won the Delhi Cantt constituency with 22,191 votes and a margin of 2,029 votes. Trailing behind Kadian was Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhuvan Tanwar with 20,162 votes.

Advertisment

(More to follow)