Kalkaji Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections Results 2025 Constituency Wise: In Kalkaji, a major Delhi Assembly Constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri has taken the lead at 10:30 am IST. Meanwhile, Aaam Aadmi Party leader, Delhi's incumbent Chief Minister Atishi is leading in second place.

Who is Atishi?

Atishi Marlena, aka Atishi Singh, is the current Chief Minister of Delhi. She became the Delhi CM on Sep 21, 202,4 after her predecessor Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

She served as Delhi's Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture, and Tourism before she was appointed chief minister. From July 2015 until April 17, 2018, she was an advisor to the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, focusing mainly on education.

(More to follow)



