Sangam Vihar Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections Results 2025 Constituency Wise: In Delhi's Sangam Vihar assembly constituency, early trends at 10 am IST (4:30 am GMT) show Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dinesh Mohaniya in the lead with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary trailing in second position.

Advertisment

These early trends at his hour are based on status from five of 19 rounds in the assembly constituency.

Also read | Kalkaji Delhi Elections Results 2025: Delhi CM Atishi trailing, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in lead

Who is Chandan Kumar Choudhary?

Advertisment

BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary is the current Municipal Councillor from the Sangam Vihar-A ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He was elected to the MCD in the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election.

Who is Dinesh Mohaniya?

AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya is the incumbent MLA from Sangam Vihar constituency. He first became the constituencies MLA in 2013, by defeating BJP candidate Shiv Charan Lal Gupta and Congress candidate Jag Parvesh (Sajjan Kumar's son).

Advertisment

In 2022, he once again won, this time won Delhi Assembly Election 2020 from Sangam Vihar, with a margin of 42522 votes by defeating Shiv Charan Lal Gupta, who was contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.