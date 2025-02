Delhi CM Atishi has won from the Kalkaji constituency in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of over 2,000 votes. Her win is made monumental by the fact that AAP party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia both lost from their respective constituencies.

