Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Saturday (Feb 8) emerged as the giant slayer in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 as he defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal from a crucial New Delhi constituency inflicting a colossal loss for the party.

After winning, Verma told the media: "This govt which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi."

While speaking to the news agency ANI, his daughter Sanidhi said, "We all are very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years."

"We are very happy about becoming the MLA. We have always accepted the posts given to him by the party, this time too we will accept it happily," she added.

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Parvesh Verma was born on November 7, 1977. He entered politics in 2013 and won the Delhi Legislative Assembly representing the Mehrauli constituency.

Verma was a member of parliament from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. He served two terms as an MP for West Delhi being a BJP member.

Parvesh comes from a notable political family in Delhi. He is the son of former Delhi chief minister and former senior vice-president of BJP leader, Sahib Singh Verma.

Sahib Singh Verma was a member of 13th Lok Sabha and served as the Union Labour Minister.

Parvesh's uncle Azad Singh contested the election on a BJP ticket from the Mundka constituency and was the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the 2013 assembly elections.

Parvesh Verma completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He completed a Bachelor of Arts from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. He completed a Master of Business Administration at the Fore School of Management.

Parvesh Verma was first elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014 and subsequently re-elected in the 2019 elections. Since September 1, 2014, he has served as a member of the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and a member of the Standing Committee on Urban Development.

