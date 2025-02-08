As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a strong lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a veiled swipe at opposition INDIA bloc members, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, mocking their electoral performance.

Abdullah posted a sarcastic remark on social media platform X, responding to the early trends showing a significant setback for both AAP and Congress. Sharing a popular meme, he wrote, "Aur lado aapas mein!!!" (Fight amongst yourselves some more)

Opposition Disunity in Focus

Abdullah’s remarks highlight the internal tensions within the INDIA bloc, which was formed as a united opposition front against the BJP. His criticism reflects growing dissatisfaction with the lack of coordination among member parties, particularly in state elections.

The decision of Congress and AAP to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies at the national level, has been a contentious issue. Analysts suggest that their divided approach may have weakened the opposition’s ability to challenge the BJP effectively. Abdullah had previously expressed concerns over the INDIA bloc’s direction, stating that the alliance should not exist solely for parliamentary elections and needed a clear long-term strategy.

Impact on Delhi Election Results

The BJP’s early lead suggests that it is on course to unseat AAP and return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Many observers believe that the fragmented opposition vote has played a role in the ruling party’s struggles, with Congress and AAP failing to consolidate their support base.