As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections commenced on Saturday (Feb 8), early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 41 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats.
The BJP has crossed the majority mark, 36, in the poll results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.
Here are the top contenders for Delhi Chief Minister post if BJP comes to power
1. Dushyant Gautam
Dushyant Gautam is national general secretary of BJP and a Dalit leader. He is contesting the polls from the Karol Bagh reserved seat against AAP’s three-time MLA Vishesh Ravi.
2. Parvesh Verma
Parvesh Verma is former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's son. He is contesting from the New Delhi seat against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
3. Vijender Gupta
Vijender Gupta is a senior BJP leader who despite AAP's dominance in the national capital, won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020. Former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.
4. Rekha Gupta
Former MCD councillor, Rekha Gupta is contesting from Shalimar Bagh. BJP narrowly lost this seat in the year 2020.
Also read: Delhi Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia trailing in initial trends
5. Shikha Rai
Shikha Rai is contesting from Greater Kailash against AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj
6. Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Manjinder Singh Sirsa is contesting from Rajouri Garden. He has won the seat twice.
7. Ravinder Singh Negi
Ravinder Singh Negi is contesting from Patparganj. He narrowly lost to AAP’s Manish Sisodia in the past.
8. Kapil Mishra
BJP’s Delhi vice president Kapil Mishra was a former AAP leader who was once a minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet. He is contesting from Karawal Nagar.
9. Kailash Gahlot
Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, another ex-AAP leader, is contesting from Bijwasan. He emerged victorious from Najafgarh twice on an AAP ticket before he joined BJP.
10. Ramesh Bidhuri
Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against AAP’s Atishi Singh.
(With inputs from agencies)