As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections commenced on Saturday (Feb 8), early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 41 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats.

The BJP has crossed the majority mark, 36, in the poll results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.

Here are the top contenders for Delhi Chief Minister post if BJP comes to power

1. Dushyant Gautam

Dushyant Gautam is national general secretary of BJP and a Dalit leader. He is contesting the polls from the Karol Bagh reserved seat against AAP’s three-time MLA Vishesh Ravi.

2. Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma is former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's son. He is contesting from the New Delhi seat against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

3. Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta is a senior BJP leader who despite AAP's dominance in the national capital, won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020. Former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

4. Rekha Gupta

Former MCD councillor, Rekha Gupta is contesting from Shalimar Bagh. BJP narrowly lost this seat in the year 2020.

5. Shikha Rai

Shikha Rai is contesting from Greater Kailash against AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

6. Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is contesting from Rajouri Garden. He has won the seat twice.

7. Ravinder Singh Negi

Ravinder Singh Negi is contesting from Patparganj. He narrowly lost to AAP’s Manish Sisodia in the past.

8. Kapil Mishra

BJP’s Delhi vice president Kapil Mishra was a former AAP leader who was once a minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet. He is contesting from Karawal Nagar.

9. Kailash Gahlot

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, another ex-AAP leader, is contesting from Bijwasan. He emerged victorious from Najafgarh twice on an AAP ticket before he joined BJP.

10. Ramesh Bidhuri

Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against AAP’s Atishi Singh.

