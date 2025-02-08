As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections commenced on Saturday, early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 19 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken the lead in 16 as of 8:30 am. The results are being closely watched as AAP seeks to retain power in the national capital, while the BJP aims to break a 27-year streak of being in opposition and form a government in Delhi. The Congress, meanwhile, faces the challenge of securing a presence in the Assembly after failing to win any seats in the last two elections.

On the morning of February 8, several political leaders were seen visiting temples, seeking divine blessings as the counting process began. Delhi was abuzz with activity as political parties and their supporters awaited the results. AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed confidence in her party’s victory, stating, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time."

However, early counting trends showed a different picture, with Kejriwal, Atishi, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia trailing in their respective constituencies. The initial results are subject to change as the counting progresses.

The voting for Delhi’s 70-member Assembly took place in a single phase on Wednesday (Feb 5), with a recorded voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, as per the Election Commission. The election results will determine whether AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will continue for a fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister or if the BJP will make a breakthrough in the state.

The outcome of the election holds significant political implications, not only for Delhi but also for national politics, as BJP seeks to expand its influence in the capital. Meanwhile, AAP hopes to maintain its stronghold, having governed the city since 2015. The final results will determine whether Delhi voters have opted for continuity or political change.