Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections results 2025 live: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin soon. With the AAP aiming for a third consecutive term and the BJP looking to break a two-decade-long drought in the National Capital, the stage is set for a dramatic outcome.

Exit polls have predicted varied outcomes, with most giving an edge to the BJP. The AAP party has ridiculed the exit polls, claiming that historically, they have underestimated the party's performance. What will happen? Counting starts at 8 am (02:30 am GMT) and a clearer picture is expected by 9 am (02:30 am GMT). Final results will come in at 6 pm (12:30 pm GMT).

The key constituencies to watch include New Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal is facing Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Meanwhile, Atishi, Delhi's Chief Minister, is battling BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji constituency.

Stay with WION as we bring you live updates on the results, reactions, and all developments from counting centres across the Indian National Capital Territory of Delhi!