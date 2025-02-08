Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections results 2025 live: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin soon. With the AAP aiming for a third consecutive term and the BJP looking to break a two-decade-long drought in the National Capital, the stage is set for a dramatic outcome.
Exit polls have predicted varied outcomes, with most giving an edge to the BJP. The AAP party has ridiculed the exit polls, claiming that historically, they have underestimated the party's performance. What will happen? Counting starts at 8 am (02:30 am GMT) and a clearer picture is expected by 9 am (02:30 am GMT). Final results will come in at 6 pm (12:30 pm GMT).
The key constituencies to watch include New Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal is facing Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Meanwhile, Atishi, Delhi's Chief Minister, is battling BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji constituency.
Feb 08, 2025 07:38 IST
Delhi Elections Results 2025 LIVE: How to check the results?
WION News will be bringing you LIVE updates on the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025. You can check our extensive coverage on the web, and TV, and also catch our live telecast on YouTube and the WION website.
Alternatively, the Election Commission of India will provide official counting and results on its official website. You can check ‘www.results.eci.gov.in’ to get real-time updates.
Feb 08, 2025 07:35 IST
Delhi Elections Results 2025 LIVE: How many candidates are in the elction race?
A total of 699 candidates are contesting for the 70 assembly seats in the Delhi assembly election 2025.
Feb 08, 2025 07:34 IST
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: How many seats are up for grabs?
A total of 70 assembly seats are up for grabs in the Delhi assembly election 2025, which took place in a single phase on Feb 5 (Wednesday).
Feb 08, 2025 07:32 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 LIVE: How the parties campaigned
The BJP’s campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" (translates to disaster) and "Sheesh Mahal" (palace of mirrors) to slam Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its performance in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure while claiming the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.
Feb 08, 2025 07:28 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 LIVE: Exit poll predictions
Exit polls have predicted varied outcomes, with most giving an edge to the BJP. According to the P-MARQ poll, BJP is expected to win 39–49 seats, while AAP is predicted to secure 21–31 seats and Congress just 0-1 seat.
Peoples Pulse exit poll projected 51–60 seats for the BJP and 10–19 seats for AAP, while giving zero seats to Congress.
People’s Insight exit poll estimated that the BJP could win 40–44 seats, AAP 25–29 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.
WeePreside, however, suggests a tighter race, forecasting a significant victory for AAP, projecting 46–52 seats for the party, while BJP will get 18–23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.
Feb 08, 2025 07:26 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 LIVE: AAP, BJP and Congress in Delhi - A brief look at their past wins
AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but exit polls this year are predicting an election loss for the party.
BJP has not been in power in Delhi for more than two years and the PM Narendra Modi led party is looking to break that trend and reclaim power in the National Capital.
Meanwhile, the Congress party, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. This time too, exit polls predict a disappointment for India's oldest political party.