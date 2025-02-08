As the early trends of the Election Commission of India show that the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in the national capital after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (Feb 8) said that this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

The Home Minister took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party saying that the people of Delhi have worked to make “Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption.”

In a post on X, he said, “Modi in the heart of Delhi. The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.”

“Defeat of arrogance and anarchy"

The Home Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for the huge mandate. He said that the BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world.

“The rule of lies has ended in Delhi... This is the defeat of arrogance and anarchy. This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development,” Shah wrote on X.

Amit Shah congratulates BJP workers

The Home Minister lauded the hard work of all the workers of the BJP including BJP National President JP Nadda and Delhi party president Virendra Sachdeva.

“Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises. The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open on every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the workers of@BJP4Delhiwho worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President Mr.@JPNaddaji and State President Mr.@Virend_Sachdevaji.Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modi ji,” he said.

