Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shut its office door just after its defeat in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday (Feb 8). Top party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia also lost their constituencies. A video that surfaced on the microbloggign platform X showed several people standing outside AAP office building with the large brown gate closed.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi election Results 2025: AAP leader Gopal Rai eyes hattrick from Babarpur against BJP’s Anil Kumar Vashisht

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who stood from the New Delhi constituency, conceded defeat against BJP's Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal posted a video address on X saying he accepted "people's mandate".

आम आदमी पार्टी ऑफिस को बंद किया गया।



किसी को भी AAP ऑफिस के अंदर जाने नहीं दिया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/h11pm5FIUM — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) February 8, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi Election Results: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar won from Kondli seat; defeated BJP's Priyanka Gautam

"We accept it with all respect," Kejriwal said in the video.

"People's decisions are on our heads. I congratulate Bhartiya Janata Party for this victory. I hope that the hopes and expectations given to them will be fulfilled. We have done a lot of work in these last 10 years in education, health, water, and electricity. We have tried to make people comfortable in their lives," he further said in the video.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: PM Modi reacts to BJP's victory

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also conceded his defeat from the Jangpura constituency. "Party workers fought well, we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," Sisodia said.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's dramatic lead over AAP, Cong sparks meme fest. Here are our favourites

(With inputs from agencies)