Amid the ongoing counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday (Feb 8), a meme fest erupted on the internet as the trends showed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead only on 24.

Also read: New Delhi Constituency Elections Results 2025: Kejriwal trails behind BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh

Netizens on the social media platform X shared various memes and jokes, majorly targeting Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Let's take a look:

Mandotary Video During Every Election 😂😂😂#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/uDq3koQFSz — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 8, 2025

#DelhiElectionResults



Arvind Kejriwal after seeing Delhi Election Result pic.twitter.com/IDQ128X577 — SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) February 8, 2025

BJP supporters BJP ko aage dekhne ke baad: #DelhiElectionResultspic.twitter.com/smqT49PPB5 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 8, 2025

Rahul Gandhi is a few hours away from achieving a historic milestone in Human History.



100th Successful failure.



Congratulations to you for being part of this historical event. pic.twitter.com/rjFF4DkYJO — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 8, 2025

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was trailing in the New Delhi constituency, while BJP's Parvesh Verma was leading. Meanwhile, from the Kalkaji constituency, Delhi CM Atishi was trailing while BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri was leading.

(With inputs from agencies)