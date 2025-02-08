Amid the ongoing counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday (Feb 8), a meme fest erupted on the internet as the trends showed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead only on 24.
Netizens on the social media platform X shared various memes and jokes, majorly targeting Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.
Let's take a look:
Mandotary Video During Every Election 😂😂😂#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/uDq3koQFSz— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 8, 2025
😂😂😂#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/lSGXnWGwZP— Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 8, 2025
#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/TuHLOUHVWW— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 8, 2025
#DelhiElectionResults— SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) February 8, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal after seeing Delhi Election Result pic.twitter.com/IDQ128X577
#DelhiElectionResults— Rakesh b Sheth (@RakeshS16832632) February 8, 2025
उठो सुनीता
शीश महल खाली करने का वक्त आ गया pic.twitter.com/NcjnmiK0Mu
कंजरवाल डिस्प्रेशन में है दोस्तों 🤣🤣🤣— 🇮🇳Priya Mishra🇮🇳 🧡🪷🧡 (@Priyaaa_B) February 7, 2025
रिजल्ट आने तक कोई Disprin खिला दो जाकर💊#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/vppTh9C8jS
Congress to BJP-AAP #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/WgeFaUs5cb— Wellu (@Wellutwt) February 8, 2025
BJP supporters BJP ko aage dekhne ke baad: #DelhiElectionResultspic.twitter.com/smqT49PPB5— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 8, 2025
#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Xh8yPfUgq1— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 8, 2025
Good Morning #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/RPcX35ZGq3— Team Jhaat Official (@TeamJhaant__) February 8, 2025
Congress in every election #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/pyt64Lt0DL— Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) February 8, 2025
अरविंद केजरीवाल कोई बात नहीं 😭😭— Annie° Sharma (@Hydrogensharma) February 8, 2025
10 साल मे एक बार तो allowed होता है pic.twitter.com/l04Itq7m8Z#DelhiElectionResults
Thand ka mahool hai. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/tZh2IvmtXc— Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) February 8, 2025
Bhagta kidhar hai be @ArvindKejriwal 😂#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/yMyqDp24Mb— Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 8, 2025
Rahul Gandhi is a few hours away from achieving a historic milestone in Human History.— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 8, 2025
100th Successful failure.
Congratulations to you for being part of this historical event. pic.twitter.com/rjFF4DkYJO
कांग्रेस वाले आर्यभट्ट को बहुत मानते है इसी हमेशा 0 लाते है😂#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/hiifz9qdZC— Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) February 8, 2025
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was trailing in the New Delhi constituency, while BJP's Parvesh Verma was leading. Meanwhile, from the Kalkaji constituency, Delhi CM Atishi was trailing while BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri was leading.
(With inputs from agencies)