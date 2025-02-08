New Delhi - Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections Results 2025 Constituency Wise: In the New Delhi constituency, the battle is between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Sahib Singh.

As per early leads in 9 of 13 rounds, BJP's Singh is leading by over 1000 votes, while Kejriwal, the former Delhi CM is trailing at the second position.

Who is Parvesh Sahib Singh?

Parvesh Sahib Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's candidate for the New Delhi legislative assembly constituency. He has served two terms as the MP from West Delhi.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, he achieved a resounding victory over former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP party Convener Arvind Kejriwal.