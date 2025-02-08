Sandeep Dixit, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, lost the New Delhi seat in the assembly elections. However, his presence in the contest played a crucial role in helping BJP's Parvesh Verma win against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and taking revenge for his mother’s earlier losses. Sandeep fighting on a Congress ticket from the New Delhi constituency managed to split Kejriwal’s votes, ultimately helping Verma secure a big win in this highly competitive contest.

A personal fight for Sandeep Dixit

For Sandeep, this election was more than just a political contest—it was a chance to restore his family’s legacy. After his mother, Sheila Dixit, lost to Kejriwal in 2013 and 2015, Sandeep saw this as his moment to challenge Kejriwal’s dominance in New Delhi.

The battle in New Delhi became even more intense as BJP put forward Parvesh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, against both Kejriwal and Dixit. Kejriwal, who gained popularity by criticising Sheila Dixit’s government, had previously defeated her in 2013 and 2015. This time, however, his hold on the seat slipped.

Sandeep Dixit’s criticism of Kejriwal

During the election campaign, Sandeep Dixit focused on attacking Kejriwal, accusing him of simply rebranding and continuing Sheila Dixit’s policies.

The result marks the end of a decade-long political journey for Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, where he had previously defeated Sheila Dixit. Kejriwal, who became a prominent political figure by taking down Dixit, has now lost his seat after a long run.

(With inputs from agencies)