Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of AAP and former chief minister of Delhi, lost his seat in the New Delhi constituency to BJP’s Parvesh Verma. This loss signals the end of AAP’s decade-long rule in Delhi as the BJP is poised to regain power after a 26-year gap.

Swati Maliwal's viral post

Amid the aftermath of the Delhi elections, a post by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has taken social media by storm. The post featured a painting of Draupadi’s 'cheerharan' (disrobing) from the Mahabharata, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

The post garnered around 1.1 million views and over 2,000 comments on the social media platform X.

Ahead of the Delhi elections, Maliwal staged a protest outside Kejriwal's residence, demanding accountability for the government's failure to clean the Yamuna River.

She dumped three mini-truckloads of garbage outside the former residence of Arvind Kejriwal in protest. She also highlighted persistent issues such as the city’s garbage crisis, blocked drains and failing infrastructure—promises made by AAP that had yet to be addressed.

From allies to critic

Swati Maliwal, once a trusted associate of Kejriwal, has turned into one of his harshest critics. Her growing frustration with Kejriwal’s leadership has been evident, and she has not hesitated to voice her concerns.

Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s close aide, of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence in May 2024. She claimed that while Kejriwal was present, she was severely beaten in his drawing room during a meeting meant to address important issues. This incident intensified the discord between them.

(With inputs from agencies)