It's official now, the BJP has staked claim to power in the 2025 Delhi assembly polls. But with a new party in power, citizens of the national capital are wondering if AAP-era subsidies and schemes will now be scrapped.

So, let's take a look at what the manifestos of each party promised and how many schemes could see policy continuity.

AAP & BJP’s poll promises compared

Lights off on free electricity?

AAP promised 200 units per month per household

AAP also promised 50 per cent subsidy beyond 200 units

BJP's manifesto promises 200 units free per month

AAP's free electricity scheme helped families in the economically weaker sections manage their household budgets. The promise of free power up to 200 units per month is now being watched closely. While the BJP has also promised 200 units of free power per household each month, there is no clarity on subsidies beyond this for now.

Water supply

AAP: 20,000 litres per household per month

BJP: Development on the Yamuna waterfront

Another subsidised utility that was key to AAP's campaign was the promise of free water. Free 20,000 litres of water per household per month provided many families a major relief. While the BJP has claimed that it will continue to provide subsidies that were available under the AAP administration, experts suggest that the BJP may be more focused on infrastructure development rather than freebies. The BJP's stance on water has been to enhance supply by cleaning the Yamuna. So, for now, there is no clarity on whether the policy will continue or be restructured.

Women's welfare schemes

AAP: Free bus rides and direct cash transfers

BJP: Free bus rides + financial assistance programmes

Women make up a major and crucial demographic for both major parties. The AAP promised women economic independence and safety while campaigning for free bus rides, among other cash transfer schemes. The BJP has also promised similar benefits for women apart from other financial assistance programmes and subsidised LPG prices.

Direct cash transfers

AAP: Introduced it to support economically weaker sections

BJP: Promised to continue most existing schemes

AAP introduced direct benefit transfers to economically weaker sections as a key policy to ensure equity and inclusivity in India's growing economy. While the BJP has ensured voters that it will not scrap direct cash transfers, experts suggest that the party has historically emphasised on infrastructure and economic development through investments. Financial burdens also make direct cash transfers a challenge for the incoming administration. So, it remains to be seen how the BJP enacts its economic policies in the early days of its administration.