The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday after a 27-year hiatus, ousting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. The AAP's seat count has plummeted to 22, a significant drop from its previous tally of 62 in the 2020 Delhi elections.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 48 seats. The Congress failed to register a victory in any constituency again for the third consecutive time. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

PM Modi lauds BJP’s victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls saying that they are feeling relief on making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after the party's resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said the BJP will return the love of the people of Delhi in the form of progress and development.

He said the people of Delhi were filled with both "enthusiasm and relief" after "freeing Delhi from AAPda", a wordplay used for linking AAP with disaster (aapda).

"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development. Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

Biggest losers of Delhi election

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election delivered some unexpected results, with several high-profile candidates failing to secure their seats. The prominent leaders include former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Avadh Ojha.

Other leaders who lost the poll include BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, Satyendar Jain, and Congress’s Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit.

Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and accepted the "people's mandate".

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address.

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning. Votes were polled on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies)