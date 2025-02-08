Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Feb 8), while addressing party workers at BJP headquarters said that there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people for making 'Delhi AAP-da' free."

He said the people of Delhi were filled with both "enthusiasm and relief" after "freeing Delhi from AAPda", a wordplay used for linking AAP with disaster (aapda).

Modi further gave credit for his victory to the people's trust in BJP's governance and his vision for Delhi's future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Delhi to celebrate the party's historic victory in the Delhi Assembly Election. Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed Modi.

The people of Delhi have handed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a historic win in the assembly elections, ending a 27-year-long wait. The results, announced on Saturday (Feb 08), saw the BJP win 47 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to just 21.

'We'll return Delhi's love with development'

PM Modi thanked the voters saying that Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and "I once again assure the people that will return you double the love in the form of development."

He further said that the people of Delhi have never disappointed him in the Lok Sabha polls. "In 2014, 2019, and 2024, they ensured BJP’s victory in all seven seats," he added.

PM Modi stressed that this mandate reflects the people's trust in "Modi's guarantee".

'Delhi people real owners of city'

PM Modi said that people have freed Delhi of a decade of AAP-da (disaster), adding that the mandate to BJP is for development, vision, and trust.

“The people of Delhi have made it clear they are the real owners of the city. They have rejected those who treated it as their property," he continued.

"A new chapter of governance"

PM Modi, while addressing the party workers said, "I was seeing that BJP workers across the country had a pain in their hearts. It was about not being able to serve Delhi fully. But today, Delhi has accepted our request.”

He added that the youth born in the 21st century will not witness BJP's good governance in Delhi for the first time.

“Today's results show how much trust the country has in BJP's double-engine government," he said.

'Every section of society has voted for BJP'

Modi while especially thanking Delhi voters from "Poorvanchal", said, “Every section of society has voted for BJP in Delhi. Today, the country has rejected appeasement and accepted the BJP's policy of 'santushtikaran'.”

“A huge roadblock has now been removed from Delhi's path of development," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)