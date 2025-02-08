The 2025 Delhi Assembly election delivered some unexpected results, with several high-profile candidates failing to secure their seats. Here is a look at the major political figures who faced defeat in this year’s polls.

Advertisment

Arvind Kejriwal

In what was perhaps the most significant upset, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was defeated by BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal lost the seat by a narrow margin of 4,089 votes, marking a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Manish Sisodia

Advertisment

Manish Sisodia, a key AAP leader, was among the first to concede defeat. He contested from the Jangpura constituency but lost to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah. The contest was tight, with Sisodia losing by just 675 votes.

Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, another prominent candidate, failed to retain his seat. He was defeated by Atishi, the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader. Bidhuri lost the election with a margin of 3,521 votes.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: Swati Maliwal launches scathing attack against AAP; 'ego and pride doesn't last long'

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was unable to retain his seat in Greater Kailash. He was defeated by BJP’s Shikha Roy, who secured a victory by 3,188 votes.

Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain, a long-time AAP leader, also suffered defeat. Contesting from the Shakur Basti constituency, Jain was unable to defeat BJP’s Karnail Singh, losing by a considerable margin of 20,998 votes.

Also read: LIVE | Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP DEL-ighted as AAP-titude falls short

Avadh Ojha

Avadh Ojha failed to make an impact in Patparganj. Contesting against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’s Anil Kumar, Ojha lost by a significant margin of 28,072 votes.

Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, was also among the losers. He contested against BJP’s Parvesh Verm and, AAP's Kejrival but received just 4,568 votes. On the other hand, Verma secured 30,088 votes, while AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal managed 25,999. In this constituency, Sheila Dikshitd once lost to Kejriwal after serving three consecutive terms as Chief Minister.

Also read: Delhi Election Results: Reasons why AAP is swept out of power after ruling for 10 years

Alka Lamba

In the Kalkaji constituency, Alka Lamba was defeated by AAP’s Atishi, who secured 52,154 votes. BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri followed closely behind with 48,633 votes, while Lamba managed only 4,392 votes.