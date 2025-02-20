Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took part in the Yamuna 'aarti' at Vasudev Ghat in the national capital on Thursday (Feb 20), marking their first official event after assuming office.

Advertisment

Several key ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, attended the 'aarti' along with other BJP leaders.

'Maa Yamuna has blessed us'

Cleaning the Yamuna River was a major poll promise of the BJP, which has long been a point of contention between the saffron party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisment

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "Today, during the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we remembered our resolution to clean the river. We will use the needed resources, and it will be our priority..." pic.twitter.com/KmAfhJxUKN — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

Before the first cabinet meeting, CM Gupta, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and her ministers, performed 'Maa Yamuna puja' and then conducted the aarti. The event saw the playing of Ram bhajans, with chants of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai" resonating at the ghat, as reported by PTI.

Also read: Alka Lamba shares memories from college days with new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, posts picture online

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, “Today, during the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we remembered our resolution to clean the river. We will use the needed resources, and it will be our priority.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva added, “We have made a promise regarding Yamuna… Maa Yamuna has blessed us. BJP's Delhi government will work to ensure that Yamuna is clean.”

The issue of Yamuna pollution and its cleanup was a key flashpoint between the BJP and AAP during the Delhi assembly election campaign.

Also read: Will Atishi lead opposition, make it women-ruled Delhi Assembly with CM Rekha Gupta?

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in as Delhi’s chief minister by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Her council of ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma—who defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Singh—also took the oath of office.

(With inputs from agencies)