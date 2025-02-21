US President Donald Trump has once again criticised USAID funding to India, this time labeling the $21 million allocated for "voter turnout" as "a kickback scheme". Trump didn't provide evidence or clarify who benefited from the alleged scheme.

Advertisment

The BJP responded to Trump's comments, accusing Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. They pointed to Gandhi's remarks at a London event as evidence.

"$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems... it's a kickback scheme, you know," Trump said at a Republican Governors' conference.

"In many cases, many of these cases actually, you have no idea what we’re talking about. That means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on," Trump said.

Advertisment

Trump's latest allegation comes a day after he questioned a move by former president Joe Biden's administration to provide $21 million to India for "voter turnout" and questioned if they were "trying to get somebody else elected".

"USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they (the Biden administration) were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government... This is a total breakthrough," he said.

Also read | India | Tractor driver's reckless stunt for social media reel turns deadly, kills 10th-grade student in UP

Advertisment

BJP reacts

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that the USAID funds to India were used to sustain "deep-state assets".

While sharing Trump's video on X, Malviya stated, "A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for voter turnout, he has reiterated the charge. And no, he is not confusing it with the $29 million funnelled into Bangladesh. This time, he has also mentioned kickbacks. Essentially, this money is also used to sustain deep-state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations. We are now witnessing the same pattern unfold in India."

Also read | KIIT suicide: Five more arrested for allegedly assaulting Nepalese students

Jairam Ramesh demands a White Paper

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress's senior leader and communications in-charge, has hit back with a demand for a White Paper.

Also read | Trump's second term sparks controversy: 57 pc of Americans say he’s overstepped authority

In a post on X, Mr Ramesh said: "USAID is very much in the news these days. It was set up on November 3, 1961. Claims being made by the US President are typically nonsensical to say the least. Even so, the Govt of India should bring out a White Paper at the earliest detailing USAID's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades".

(With inputs from agencies)