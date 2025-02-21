A tractor driver, busy making a ‘reel’ on Thursday by doing stunts, collided with a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, resulting in the death of a 10th-grade student and injuring his friend.

According to the police, the student identified as Lalit (17) was on his way to fetch his admit card for the high school examination from Inter College located in Jhanjhar village along with his friend Munesh on a bike.

Lalit died on spot, Mukesh critically injured

Rabupura police station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay said that Lalit died on the spot while his friend Mukesh was seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Upadhyay said Munesh, who was in a serious condition, was referred to a hospital in Bulandshahr, where he is being treated.

Search for accused driver underway

The officer said the accused driver fled the spot after the incident.

The SHO said the police have registered a case and seized the tractor based on a complaint by Lalit’s father Sundar Pal. Search for the accused driver is underway.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

