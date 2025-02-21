President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term with a series of bold actions aimed at significantly reducing the federal bureaucracy. However, Americans have mixed reactions to his initiatives, with many expressing negative views.

Advertisment

A recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll reveals that 57 per cent of respondents believe Trump has overstepped his authority since taking office.

Also read | Kash Patel: New FBI Director with roots in India. Everything to know

43 per cent of Americans support Trump’s actions

Advertisment

Overall, 43 per cent of Americans say they support what the president has done during his first month in office, with 48 per cent saying they oppose. Those who strongly oppose outnumber those who strongly support by 37 percent to 27 percent.

"The president's supporters applaud him for deporting undocumented immigrants and cutting government waste. Those unhappy with the direction he is taking the country say they fear Trump is allowing billionaire Elon Musk to dismantle critical government programs," noted the newspaper in it report about the poll.

Also read | Elon Musk's child is in medical crisis? Ex-partner Grimes accused DOGE chief 'not responding' to calls

Advertisment

The poll also added that almost 9 in 10 Republicans support his actions, while 9 in 10 Democrats oppose them. Among independents, about 1 in 3 support what he's done, and half oppose. The remainder are unsure whether they support or oppose what is taking place.

Trump’s executive orders in first 100 days

Trump signed more executive orders in his first 10 days than any recent president has in their first 100 days. These orders encompass a wide range, including:

Trade Policies: Tariffs imposed on Mexico, China, and Canada.

Foreign Aid and Immigration: Pauses on foreign aid and stricter measures against illegal immigration.

Social Policies: Bans on transgender individuals serving in the military and restrictions on federal funding for gender-affirming medical care for minors.

(With inputs from agencies)